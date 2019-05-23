TALLADEGA -- Congratulations to Jayla M. Herring, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Talladega, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Clark-Atlanta University on May 20.
The commencement speaker was Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, and Florida's first African-American gubernatorial nominee.
Gillum quickly informed CAU's Class of 2019 that he wasn't a billionaire and wouldn't be surprising the graduates with a debt pay-off similar to Morehouse's recent commencement speaker.
However, Gillum did provide the class with valuable advice on how to go even further in life.
Celebrating with Jayla were Patrice D. Herring and Edward Coleman Jr. (mother and stepfather), of Nashville; Lucille Cowsen (grandmother), Zamya Cowsen (cousin), Tan Davis (aunt) and Netherland Cass and Kenneth Dickerson (grandparents), all of Talladega.