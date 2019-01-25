TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s J.O.V.A.N.I.: The Dance Factory will be heading to New York City for spring break at the end of March.
“Since 2017, J.O.V.A.N.I.: The Dance Factory has embarked on an annual spring break trip to a ‘major arts influenced’ city,” according to a press release. “Previous spring break destinations have included Los Angeles and Chicago … In previous years, up to two students have been invited to travel with the studio for spring break. This year, nine students … received this coveted invitation.”
The students who were invited on the trip “demonstrated growth in their dancing, leadership skills, academic progress and more,” according to the release.
Said studio owner Ashley Moore, “Being able to create opportunities for my students that will last a lifetime is what it’s all about for me. I’m not sure what will come out of the seeds I’m planting, but what I do know is that they deserve it all and so much more.”
Said one of the 10-year-old students who will be making the trip, “I just started jumping up and down and screaming when I got my invitation letter for New York.”
The trip, scheduled for March 26-30, will include two Broadway shows, sightseeing and participating in a private master class at a prominent Broadway studio, according to the release.
“Several community fundraisers will be announced in the coming weeks via the Jovani Dance Studio Facebook page, (and) a social crowdfunding page has also been set up at http://chuffed.org/project/jovanidancefactory2019,” the release says. You may also support the trip directly by calling 256-299-9281. Studio officials are hoping to raise some $10,000 in the next 61 days, according to the Chuffed page.
“Your donation will help with our New York City expenses such as hotel, flight, dance class packets, Broadway shows and a private class from a professional dancer currently working on Broadway,” according to the online appeal. “We are seeking $10,000 for our nine selected students to learn and explore as much as possible from their weeklong trip in the Big Apple, so they can bring it back to Talladega and continue their drive, passion, excitement and dedication to help inspire other students to grow just as they did.”
Added Moore, “Dance is an unspoken universal language that helps develop a well-rounded individual. It is also a way for lifelong friendships-sisterhoods-brotherhoods to develop, memories to be created and cherished forever, and to find strength one never knew they had and confidence no one could ever take away.”