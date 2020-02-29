Talladega’s Houston Elementary celebrates Black History Month, 19th Amendment

TALLADEGA -- This year, staff and students at Houston Elementary School in Talladega celebrated Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution during a combined ceremony Wednesday morning.
The 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote, so the presentation also featured a voter registration drive as well as student performances. Coach Samuel Green directed the Black History program, and Rhonda Springer and Danielle Robinson were the voter registration coordinators.
Ashton Hall directed the Houston Elementary choir, and Shantasia Jones was mistress of ceremonies.
Five students recited poems during the presentation, including sixth-grader Paris Singleton (“What Women Wanted”), first-grader Ja’Kylin Fleming (“Harriet Tubman”), fourth-grader Kailynn Williams (“Hey Black Child”) and fifth-grader Sahlynn Garrett (“Enslaved”). Fourth-grade boys J’Verioin Kelly, Braedon Tanner and Gavin McGowan performed “Did You Know?”
Next came a performance by the Green Soldiers Praise Dance Team, which included Chakaria Wilson, Trinity Twymon, Joscelyn Davis, Alexander Garrett, Raven Miller, Kennedi Fomby, Myaracah Green and Trinity Hester. LaTiffany Jenkins gave a recitation of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise.”
A group of teachers then put on a skit, with each of them making the case for the greatest woman of all: April Noel as Rosa Parks, Tashena Whitson as Mae C. Jemison, Rachel Thompson as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Katie Batson as Susan B. Anthony, Melissa Francis as Lorraine Hansberry and Valencia McIntyre as Claudette Colvin.