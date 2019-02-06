TALLADEGA -- Grab your beads, king cakes and Moon Pies and prepare to let the good times roll, Talladega, because the 2019 Mardi Gras season is right around the corner.
This year, Ritz Theatre Executive Director George Culver explained, the parade and the gala will be a week apart. Last year, the parade was rained out, and with the gala that night, there was no chance to reschedule.
“The parade is set for Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m.,” Culver explained. In the event of rain, the parade will be moved to Saturday, March 2.
Either day, the parade line-up will begin at 10 a.m. at Zora Ellis Junior High School at 414 Elm St. The parade will head down South Street East to Asbury Street, then to Battle Street, around the Courthouse Square, then up Court Street to South Street and back to Ellis.
Darren “Southern Mama” Knight will be the grand marshal.
“We are honored and thrilled,” this year’s parade committee chair, Lauren Deal, said. “Darren will definitely kick the parade’s energy up way more than a few notches.”
Deal has been working on the parade for almost a year now, Culver said.
“I am very pleased with the level of interest and the variety of organizations wanting to be part of this year’s parade, which already includes two bands,” Deal said. “Participant registration will mushroom in the coming weeks. We just need folks to email me, and I’ll get it all set up for them and answer any questions.
“Also, based on initial feedback, I am anticipating one of our biggest turnouts ever by the Shriner comedic units from throughout Alabama and Georgia, who are always a fun centerpiece to Talladega’s Mardi Gras parade.”
Culver added that beads and Moon Pies are available through The Ritz at cost. Candy, small toys and other throws are also encouraged.
Those wishing to participate in the parade can contact Deal at laurenrdeal@yahoo.com or call or text 205-792-7438.
The gala
“The annual Mardi Gras gala will again be at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at (Talladega Superspeedway) on Saturday, March 2,” Culver said. “This is the Historic Ritz’s largest annual fundraiser. The gala’s net proceeds are the primary funding source for our ambitious arts education initiatives with area schools each year.
“A huge mailing to previous gala ticket buyers goes out this week with an order form to facilitate ticket purchases, either by mail or by dropping it off at The Ritz. Individual tickets are $85, and a table of eight is $170, which can also be purchased online at www.talladegamardigras.com. A ‘name reserved table’ is an additional $50.”
There are 450 tickets available.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will last until 11:30. The music will be provided by The Bonus Round, one of Alabama’s most popular party bands, Culver said.
“This seven-piece ensemble of professional musicians, which includes several Black Jacket Symphony regulars, will energize the dome with five decades of dance hits in R&B, pop and rock,” he said.
In addition to live music, this year’s gala also includes “open bars all evening (and) an amazing Big Easy inspired dinner by Classic On Noble, along with silent and live auctions, which will feature fine art, antiques and collectibles,” Culver said.
“Also, there will be distinguished artists painting live during the evening, along with a number of fun raffles plus a surprise or two.
“Since 1996, the gala has claimed the role as Alabama’s biggest Mardi Gras party north of Mobile, and we have no intention of giving up that claim in 2019.”