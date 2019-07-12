TALLADEGA -- Heritage Hall Museum in Talladega kicked off its 2019 Arts Camp for Kids with the first of two sessions this week.
The second session will be next Monday-Friday on the campus of the Alabama School for the Deaf and will wrap up with a performance by the youngsters, ages 6-13, at The Historic Ritz Theatre on Friday, July 19.
Heritage Hall has conducted the camp for more than 20 years. Look for more photos from camp Session I in the near future on The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages.