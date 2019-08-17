TALLADEGA -- Earlier this summer, a fixture of Talladega’s Knoxville Community quietly closed up shop.
East Side Head Start had been turned over to Cheaha Regional Head Start, a division of Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation, at the end of the last school year.
“Due to the number of repairs needed at the East Side Program, and the availability of classrooms located at the Frank Curry Child Development Center, a management decision was made to provide head start and early head start services to the families who attend East Side at Frank Curry,” according to a press release. “Frank Curry is a much newer facility and is very close in proximity to East Side. All families that are enrolled and returning to East Side have enrolled at Frank Curry.”
The East Side Head Start Program had been run by the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay and Randolph Counties, but in May 2016, its five-year grant expired, and no one applied for a new one. Based on its past scores, CAA had been required to submit competitive bids every five years.
When no one stepped up to take over the CAA Head Start programs, the federal government brought in Community Development Institute, a Colorado based organization that has served as the national interim management program for Head Starts nationwide since 2000.
CDI managed the program for the past three years.
“CRHS (Cheaha Regional Head Start) … was awarded through the Office of Head Start, the funding to operate the Head Start Program that was formerly operated through CDI,” according to the recent press release. “CRHS was awarded this program in August of 2018.
“However, due to the school year starting and licensing requirements for Head Start programs, CDI was allowed to operate East Side Head Start, Munford Head Start, Ashland Head Start and the Fulsom Head Start program for the 2018-2019 program year. This past May, all center operations were turned over to CRHS.”
It is still not entirely clear what will become of the old East Side Building.
Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation (TCR) Director Kay Jennings said everyone had assumed for some time that the property underneath the building belonged to the Talladega City Board of Education, but it was determined last week that, at some point, the school board had signed the deed over to Community Action Agency, which had turned it over to CDI. It now appears that Cheaha Regional Head Start owns the property free and clear.
Jennings said she is not familiar enough with conditions inside the building to say what potential uses it might have. The property is adjacent to Edythe Sims Park, and the city of Talladega has expressed some interest in acquiring it.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said last week that the issue had come up, but that no concrete plan or final decision had been made.