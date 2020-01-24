Talladega’s Dock Russell announces schedule for Black History Month programs

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Dock Russell will once again be presenting a series of programs in observation of Black History Month this year.
According to a press release, this year’s program begins Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. at the B.N. Mabra Center. The following Tuesday, Feb. 11, the program moves to the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, also at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, Russell takes the program to the Knoxville Homes Recreation Center starting at 4:30 p.m., then to the West Gate Recreation Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25, also at 4:30.
Each program is about 90 minutes long, and Russell emphasizes these are all family events, with anyone welcome. Refreshments will be served.
The theme of this year’s presentations is “Know Thyself, Your History and Culture.”
Black History Month was created in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson to “instill pride in black Americans and make (black) history synonymous with American history.”
Also known as “Too Sweet,” Russell grew up in Talladega but spent more than 50 years away.
According to the press release, he has been “involved in community motivation and cultural education programs designed to build self-esteem, trust and goal setting strategies among youth and young adults. He uses his music and entertainment ability to motivate, educate and to build character and self-esteem.”
The release goes to describe Russell as “a multi-talented performer, writer/poet, producer, educator and humanitarian.”
“After leaving (Alabama A&M) college in 1966, Dock came to New Jersey, performing under the name ‘Too Sweet,’” the release says. “He became a regular on the nightclub circuit.
“In 1972, after spending much time in and out of the recording studio, he decided to become a producer as well as a performer. He used his music and entertainment ability to motivate, educate and to build character and self-esteem in the people he touched.
“Over the years, he has been a board member of many organizations and served on many civic, municipal and government committees. He has been presented with many certificates, citations, letters and awards for his community involvement.”