Deja Porter signed a letter-of-intent to play softball at Miles College on Monday morning at Talladega High School.
The Lady Tigers shortstop overcame several adversities on the way to signing with Miles.
“It was a struggle because at first, I didn’t know that I was going to be able to get a scholarship due to having knee surgery,” Porter said. ”I tore (my) ACL and my MCL from playing basketball and softball put together (my junior season). I had faith the whole time. I prayed and told God that I wanted to sign a scholarship.
“After one of (my travel) softball tournaments, my coach told me that Miles wanted to talk to me, but I didn’t expect to be a scholarship offer. I talked to him and he said he loved my defense and my offense that he wanted me to come to Miles.”
Porter said he always thought that she would be playing college softball but she didn’t expect it to be at a Division II school. Porter said knew that Miles was the place for her when she went on her visit.
“Out of all the places that I have seen I know it is a place that I will love to be there, it’s for me,” Porter said. “I liked the stadium, the dorms; all the people there make you feel like you are at home.”
This past season, Porter had a batting average of .346, slugging percentage of .442 and an on-base percentage of .414. With runners in scoring position, she excelled as she recorded a batting average of .538.
First-year Talladega head coach Brian Quarles is elated that Porter has the opportunity to continue to play the games that she loves.
“Deja is an amazing athlete with a fantastic personality that will contribute immensely to Miles’ program,” Quarles said. ”They are blessed to be getting such a great individual and we at Talladega will truly miss her.”
Porter is the first Talladega softball player to sign a scholarship in several years, which is an accomplishment that she doesn’t take lightly.
She hopes her signing will inspire the underclassmen as well as future Lady Tigers softball players to pursue their goals of playing on the next level.”
“That’s something that really motivates me, because I know it’s a lot of little girls that look up to me, especially on the diamond,” Porter said. “Even after I had surgery, they said they look up to me because I never let that stop me from what I was trying to do. It is really an honor to be the first.
“They can expect a hard-working person due to me a being a hard-working person in school and outside of school that’s Miles will get from me. That’s the kind of person that I am.”