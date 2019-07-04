TALLADEGA -- 2019 has been a year to remember for Talladega High School basketball standout D’Corian Wilson.
In March, Wilson led the Tigers to their first state championship and earned Final Four MVP.
Wilson’s magical postseason run created many opportunities for him, including representing Talladega in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s annual All-Star Week on July 16-18 in Montgomery.
Wilson is the first Talladega player in more than a decade to play in the North-South basketball game, which is set for July 16 at 7 p.m. in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
Wilson said he didn’t expect to get this honor, and that he was grateful for the opportunity.
“It means a lot to be recognized as one of the top players in the state, to be chosen from my school and represent my city in this game,” Wilson said. It is a huge honor.”
Wilson had an impressive junior campaign as he led Talladega to the championship.
He averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. In the postseason, however, Wilson stepped his game up to another level as he averaged 18.5 points in four games in the Northeast Regional Tournament and the Final Four.
Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said Wilson is deserving of this honor.
“D’Corian going to Montgomery to play in the North-South game is a big honor,” Miller said. “He had a great end of the year last year. His playmaking and shot-making was excellent. It is a big honor. Most of the time people get chosen from bigger schools in bigger cities. He is a big guard that can play.”
In the championship game, he scored 19 points, which included nine in the game-deciding run in the third quarter.
Wilson said changing his mindset in the postseason led to his success.
“I just told myself that I have to kick it in second gear,” he said. “In the playoffs, it’s win or go home, so I had to come out there and play hard every night.
“I just took every game one game at a time and played my best ball.”
With summer play dates for Talladega and the AHSAA Elite 100 camp in June, Wilson has been playing a lot of basketball. The rising senior said he has worked hard throughout the offseason on his game.
“I have been getting shots up and playing ball,” Wilson said. “I have just been working on my game and trying to improve all my weakness.
“I have been working on improving my jump shot. I am trying to get it more consistent than it is. I am just trying to get my follow-through to be more consistent. I have been working on free throws a lot, too. I’m just trying to keep everything intact.”
The North-South roster is filled with some of the top recruits in the 2020 class, but Wilson’s goal is to have everybody in the arena talking about his performance.
“There is a chip on my shoulder. I want to prove myself,” Wilson said.
“I’m going to go down there and compete with the best players in my class. I’m going down there to try to make a name for myself. I’m going to play my ball and do what I have to do to prove to everybody that I can play.”