Talladega’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show draws large crowd to Veterans Park

A large crowd gathered to watch Talladega’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday night at Veterans Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- A large crowd gathered to watch Talladega’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday night at Veterans Park. The city’s annual celebration also included a DJ providing musical entertainment and numerous food vendors and games. Pyro Shows of Alabama conducted the fireworks show. 

Tags

Daily Home Chief Photographer

Loading...
Loading...