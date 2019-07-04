TALLADEGA -- A large crowd gathered to watch Talladega’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday night at Veterans Park. The city’s annual celebration also included a DJ providing musical entertainment and numerous food vendors and games. Pyro Shows of Alabama conducted the fireworks show.
featured top story
LIGHTING UP THE NIGHT
Talladega’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show draws large crowd to Veterans Park
Bob Crisp
Daily Home Chief Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Home News Updates
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 10