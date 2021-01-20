Talladega routs Lincoln

No.3 seed Talladega dominated Lincoln 105-64 in the quarterfinals of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night.
With the win, the Tigers will host Munford in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.
“When we are scoring, we are a pretty decent team,” Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson said. “ It should be the other way around with defense starting our offense, but our offense really starts our defense. The second quarter really ignited us and came out in the third quarter and got a good run.”
Talladega showed their firepower on Wednesday against the Golden Bears. The Tigers took a 32-22 lead in the opening period behind the strong play of Durquavian Truss, who scored 11 points in the opening eight minutes of the game.
Lincoln opened the second on a 15-7 run to cut the Talladega lead to 39-37.
Talladega, however, would close out the period strong thanks to Micheal McGregor Jr. The senior forward energized his team as well as the limited capacity crowd he towered over the rim to catch an alley-oop for a two-hand dunk.
The dunk sparked a 16-6 run to help Talladega take a 55-43 lead into intermission.
“ Everyone knows me for my energy,” McGregor Jr. said. “ I am the one that brings the energy to the court. I bring it (energy) night in and night out. That’s what I do, and I have been that way since I have started playing.”
Talladega picked up where it left off in the third, outscoring the Golden Bears 22-3 to take a 77-46 lead. Talladega took an 89-59 lead into the final period.
Aaron Green led the way for Talladega with 22 points.
The Tigers had five players to reach double-digits. Truss led the way with 24 points. Arron Green scored 22 points while Keontae Funderburg added 18 points. McGregor and Scales scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
Brian Garrett led the way for Lincoln with 25 points.