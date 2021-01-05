Talladega routs Central Clay County

Talladega cruised past Central Clay County 75-50 on Tuesday night.
With the win, Talladega improved to 6-2 on the season.
The Tigers took control of the game in the first half as they jumped out to a 41-12 lead at intermission.
Talladega had a balanced scoring attack as four players scored in double-digits.
Keontae Funderburg led the way with 15 points for the Tigers. Jay Spratling scored 12 points while Arron Greene and Nigel Scales chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Talladega will travel to take on Shelby County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Winterboro High School’s girls basketball team defeated Childersburg 64-44 on Saturday.
Bri Jackson led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kya Brown also recorded a double-double as she finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals.
Jada Lawler also had a strong outing as she scored 13 points while Katelyn Brown scored 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Winterboro (7-0) will travel to take on Faith Christian on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.