Talladega returns to 4A state title game with win over Montgomery Catholic

BIRMINGHAM -- Talladega held on late to defeat Montgomery Catholic 64-57 in a Class 4A state semifinal at Legacy Arena on Tuesday night.
The victory sends the Tigers to the 4A state championship game for the second straight season. Talladega (26-6) will take on Williamson on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
“I thought we picked up the pressure in the second half,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said of the 585th win of his career. “I thought in the first half we were just playing to get to the second half. We fouled too much and we made too many turnovers.
“In the second half, we had it mostly under control. If we had made a couple more plays, it is not as close as that.”
For the second game in a row, Talladega used a huge third-quarter run to build a double-digit lead.
Talladega outscored Anniston 22-6 in the third quarter of the Northeast Regional Tournament championship game Feb. 19 en route to a 63-58 victory.
This time, the Tigers scored 15 of the first 17 points in the second half to build a 43-31 advantage.
Kobe Simmons, wearing jersey No. 44 after having a tear and blood on his jersey in the second quarter, scored seven of his 12 points during the spurt, including a layup in transition to make it 43-31.
The defending 4A state champions got it done defensively as well, holding Montgomery Catholic to 3 of 19 shooting in the third period.
“We were pressing, and it looked like we would have a steal, but they would make a layup or we would foul them,” Miller said. “We drew back the press and went to our half-court defense. I thought we made a lot of stops that quarter, and maybe they didn't prepare for that as much as the other things we do.”
Despite it struggles, Montgomery Catholic scored five points to end the quarter and cut the lead to 47-36 going to the fourth.
The Knights rallied as they opened the final period on a 11-2 run. Montgomery Catholic’s pressure defense caused problems for the Tigers as they turned the ball over three possessions in a row, which led to layups.
Myles Butler capped the spurt with a 3 to cut the margin to 49-47 with 5:14 left.
Talladega’s D’Corian Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half, including seven in the final stanza. The reigning Final Four MVP sparked a 7-0 spurt for the Tigers.
Wilson scored four straight points, including a layup in transition off a Montgomery Catholic airball, increasing Talladega’s advanage to 53-47 with 3:36 remaining.
The lead grew to 56-47 on free throws by Arron Green and Nigel Scales.
Montgomery Catholic pulled to within 58-55 with 52 seconds remaining, but that’s as close as the Knights would get.
Talladega’s Rontavious Barclay would be credited with a layup on a goaltending call on Justin Bufford to push the advantage to 60-55 with 41 seconds left.
Green scored with 23.6 seconds to go to make it 62-55, sealing the victory.
Green finished with a game-high 19 points. The junior guard came up big at the free-throw line as he went 9 of 13. The nine makes were a career high for Green.
“I had to come out and play strong,” Green said. “I let the game come to me. I knew coming into the game that I was going to rebound and play defense, but as the game went on, I found my lane and found my shot. They were feeding me at the right time, and I made my free throws.”
Three to know
-- Wilson reached 1,000 points for his career on a basket in the fourth quarter.
-- Bufford led the way for Montgomery Catholic with 16 points. The senior scored 14 in the first half. Dezhion Carter poured in 15 points for the Knights.
-- Talladega outscored Montgomery Catholic 34-20 in the paint.
Who said
-- Miller on holding Bufford to two points in the second half: “We wanted to notice where he was in our zone. We weren't going to foul his shot because he has a nice high release. We wanted to put pressure on him and make him give the ball up. I know they had a couple of guys to hit some 3s, but we will give them those 3s so he won't get going. Once he gets going, it seems like in the tapes I have seen, the whole team gets going. In the second half, we bracketed him pretty good.”
-- Miller on if he expected to be back after returning key players from last season: “Each year has its own lifespan … We have taken everyone's best shot, especially in the first half. We had to make adjustments on that. These kids do a good job making adjustments. I have to give them credit for that. We can play multiple ways and we will just have to figure it out.”