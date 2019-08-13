WINTERBORO -- The Talladega Retired Educators Association recently held its annual reception at Plank Road Station in Winterboro for new retirees and members with around 40 retirees in attendance, according to a press release.
Alabama Education Retirees Association Vice President Martha Livingston presented the program. She said there would be no cost-of-living adjustment for 2020, but that AERA is not giving up on this issue.
Retirees will be under the Humana Public Education Employees’ Health Insurance Plan as of Jan. 1; there will be no changes to the plan. The reason for the change in carrier is because every three years the insurance is bid out, and Humana outbid United Health Care. Retirees were reminded to look for a refund from Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) from PEEHIP due to an overcharge.
At the District 4 meeting in Gardendale, our district had 153 retirees attending, and six members from our chapter were present.
Livingston during the meeting at Plank Road Station asked members to consider voting for Past AERA President Joe Ward for the Teacher Retirement Systems of Alabama (TRS) Board of Control. He is responsible for retirees getting the refund from PEEHIP.