WINTERBORO -- Plank Road Station/Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge in Winterboro was the setting for the Thursday, June 6, meeting of the Talladega County Retired Educators Association, according to a press release.
President Nancy Lehe congratulated the chapter members for their hard work that resulted in two awards at the state association’s annual meeting in Pelham.
The chapter received the Alabama Education Retirees Association 2019 Unit of Excellence Award for encouraging improvements in the local unit organization and programs. In addition, the Talladega chapter received a Community Service Award for Outstanding Achievement, Category II, for 2018-19. This marked the third year the Talladega chapter had received this award.
The TCREA chapter was fortunate to have two speakers on the program for its June 6 meeting: Kim Smith, volunteer coordinator for Affinity Hospice in Birmingham, and state Rep. Steve Hurst.
Smith informed the members of how they might become a hospice volunteer. There are several ways: in-home volunteer providing companionship, veteran volunteer visiting a facility and visiting with a veteran, administrative volunteer filling in with clerical duties, grief support volunteer, special resource volunteer providing expertise in music, handyman, hair care etc., and special project volunteer working on arts and crafts etc.
Hurst followed Smith, informing members about state lottery proposals, with many questions asked by the members.
Other topics included an increase in retiree benefits. Retired educators received a 13th check last year, but no COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) increase was to be received.
Hurst continues to work for educators, the release says, and he encouraged chapter members to keep in touch with their state representatives and senators and make their voices heard.
In January 2020, PEEHIP (Public Education Employees’ Health Insurance Plan) will be under the umbrella of Humana, not United Healthcare. Members will receive a new card at that time.
Shown in the pictures top to bottom: Nancy Lehe, President TCREA and Kim Smith, Volunteer Coordinator Affinity Hospice.