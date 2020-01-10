Talladega resident surrenders on charge of violating Florida sex offender notification act

TALLADEGA -- A man living in Talladega turned himself in Thursday on a charge of violating Florida’s sex offender registration and notification law.
As of Friday, James Patrick Ostrander, 56, was in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond, awaiting extradition.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Ostrander was being held on a fugitive from justice warrant charging a notification violation from Broward County, Florida.
According to Florida records, Ostrander was convicted of two counts of lewd or lascivious offenses committed upon or in the presence of a person less than 16 years of age in 1999 in Collier County, Florida. The specific details of that crime were not available.
The code he was charged under covers a wide range of behavior, from penetration to fondling to indecent exposure, all involving an underage victim.
It was not immediately clear what his connection with Talladega County was.