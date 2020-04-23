Talladega resident discovers shooting damage to home after returning from out of town

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to yet another shooting-into-a-residence call Tuesday, although how this call fits in with the other recently reported shootings in the city was unclear.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a resident of the 140 block of Curry Court told investigators she had been out of town between Sunday and Tuesday, April 19 and April 21. When she got home, she found a bullet had damaged a kitchen window, struck her refrigerator and damaged other interior walls inside the apartment.
Thompson said police recovered three spent .40 caliber shell casings outside the apartment as well as three rounds that struck the front of the residence but didn’t go inside.
There were no reports of shots fired in Curry Court or the surrounding area during the time the victim was away, Thompson said.
The last shots fired call in Curry Court was 8:52 p.m. on April 13, when witnesses reported seeing a green Nissan Altima with a black bumper and a dented driver’s side door drive up and fire at least two shots into the air, apparently without hitting anyone.
Officers responding to that incident recovered two 9 mm shells.
There have been more than a dozen shooting incidents in Talladega since April 7 that have resulted in two people being killed and four people injured.
All of these cases remained open as of Thursday morning. Thompson encouraged people who may have seen or heard anything relating to any of the recent violent crimes to come forward, to help bring justice to the families of those who have been killed or wounded.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.