Talladega Republicans choose party officers

Clockwise from top left: Chairman Sondra Epperson, Vice-Chairman Laura Barlow Heath, Secretary Shaddix Murphy and Treasurer Cindy Pennington.

 Submitted photos

The Talladega County Republican Party has elected its officers for the coming year.

Sondra Epperson of Sylacauga was elected to a second term as chairman by the executive committee Jan. 19. She serves on the executive committee, steering committee and ALGOP State Executive Committee.