Talladega Republicans choose party officers

The Talladega County Republican Party has elected its officers for the coming year.
Sondra Epperson of Sylacauga was elected to a second term as chairman by the executive committee Jan. 19. She serves on the executive committee, steering committee and ALGOP State Executive Committee.
Sylacauga City Councilwoman Laura Barlow Heath was elected vice chair after having previously served as director of communications and executive secretary.
She also serves on the executive and steering committees as well as the state Executive Committee.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington was elected to a second term as treasurer and also serves on the executive committee.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy was elected secretary and serves on the executive committee as well. All of the elections were unanimous.
“DEGAGOP represents the community voices, conservative values and comprehensive vision across Talladega County,” Epperson said. “We must focus on the issues that are important to the people of Talladega County and to the people of Alabama. We are a people of faith, family and freedom in a land of opportunity, where economic prosperity, justice and individual liberty thrive.”
She added, “The mission of our executive committee is to sustain what we’ve developed over the last year … to identify, encourage, recruit and support well-qualified Republican candidates running for public offices and appointments to for boards and commissions, who embody Republican ideas, aims and goals as allowed by party custom, in cooperation with the state Republican Executive Committee.”