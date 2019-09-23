The Talladega County Board of REALTORS recently reached out to the Sylacauga City Schools and the Talladega City Schools to find out how many new teachers each school had.
The Board of REALTORS on the south end of the county (Area Real Estate and Fairmont Realty Company) put together "Welcome to the Community" care packages containing various school supplies and snacks for the 25 new teachers.
The Board of REALTORS on the north end of the county (Porter and Porter Company, Thackerson Realty and Home Town Realty) put together "Welcome to the Community" care packages containing various school essentials and snacks for the 30 new teachers there.