TALLADEGA -- The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega will observe National Library Week on April 8-12 with special events each day, according to a press release.
Monday is customer appreciation day, with refreshments to be served, the release says. Tuesday, patrons are eligible for up to five free copies, and Wednesday is a free fax of up to two pages per person.
There will be other free giveaways to be announced Thursday, and Friday, library cards can be replaced for free.
Throughout the week, all fines are waived, and overdue books can be returned without penalty.
For more information, please call 256-362-4211.