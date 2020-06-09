Talladega probate judge: County will have enough poll workers for runoff, municipal elections

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- It looks like Talladega County will have enough poll workers to cover the postponed runoff election in July and the municipal elections in August, according to Probate Judge Randy Jinks.
Jinks said last week the Talladega County Election Appointment Board, which consists of himself, Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and Circuit Clerk Brian York, “met in April to discuss concerns that we might have a problem manning all our polling sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I mailed a letter out the first of May to 203 poll workers, with a form to be returned to my office informing us of who was going to be available to work on July 14 (the runoff) and those that might not.
“As of today, I have received responses from 181 individuals. Of those (who have) responded, we have just 19 that said they were not going to be able to work. The law states that there will be four poll workers for each DS200 ballot scanning device used.”
However, Jinks cited a proclamation issued by Gov. Kay Ivey that said, “A judge of probate may determine if fewer precinct election officials or poll workers than the total number of poll workers who worked the primary election are necessary to conduct (the runoff)” for the July election only.
“If fewer workers are necessary, the judge of probate may conduct the election with the total number of workers he or she deems necessary.”
Said Jinks, “Considering the proclamation of the governor, along with the fact that most of the unavailable workers are scattered throughout the county, the Appointing Board has determined that we will continue with the July 14 runoff just as planned had the election been held March 31.
“We are confident we will have an adequate number of poll workers to conduct the runoff. We will also be conducting more poll worker training schools, as required by law. Those dates and times will be announced, and the poll workers will be notified by mail.”
After the runoff, municipal elections are scheduled for every city and town in Talladega County except for the city of Talladega, which elected mayor, council and school board members last year.
Jinks said he is also confident there will be sufficient poll workers available to cover the municipal elections and the general election in November.
Before the pandemic, Jinks visited various municipalities, asking them to consider extending the terms of office by one year to avoid having almost every municipal election in the county happen at the same time.