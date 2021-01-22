Talladega prepared to defend county championship

Talladega and Sylacauga have been on a collision course since the Tigers claimed a 3-point victory at Sylacauga on Jan. 15 when Talladega senior Keontae Funderburg scored four points in the final two minutes to retake the lead.
The third-seeded Tigers vaulted over their last hurdle when they claimed an 81-55 victory over No. 7 seed Munford (7-8) at home on Friday night in the Talladega County Tournament semifinals.
Now Talladega (14-2), the reigning county champions, must travel to Sylacauga on Saturday at 6 p.m. to face the top-seeded Aggies (13-2) with their championship title at stake.
“Anytime we play Sylacauga, I don’t care if we playing in Sylacauga, Talladega, if we playing outside on the blacktop,” Talladega coach Ryan Dawson said. “It’s going to be a big win for whatever team wins. I mean, you get something from that.
“The momentum, you get the confidence and playing whoever you have left on your schedule, and then also you get the bragging rights. So it is a huge momentum, confidence builder for whoever wins.”
Neither the Tigers nor the Aggies seemed to break a sweat on the way to the rematch. Talladega outscored its two tournament opponents 186-119. The Tigers’ rivals were almost equally dominant, winning their games by a combined score of 167-111.
Sylacauga won the first meeting between the teams this season, 81-80 on the road, and the Tigers returned the favor last week on the Aggies’ home turf to even the series. Still, as Dawson himself is quick to point out, Sylacauga was without one of its best players, Crews Proctor.
Proctor actually led the Aggies in scoring (19 points) when they fell to Talladega, 79-68 in last year’s county championship game. He will likely be available on Saturday night, considering Proctor returned to the court for the first time in weeks on Friday.
Whether he plays or not, Talladega’s coach knows his team must improve from their last meeting.
“Knowing defensive assignments, closing out on shooters, keeping shooters at hand’s length, and being able to contest, not block shots, but contest,” Dawson said when asked what his team can learn from the last meeting. “Just defensive breakdowns where we really have to have the mental focus and locking in on when we play that group. Because like I said, no lead is safe.”
The Tigers had no such serious defensive lapses on Friday night, outscoring Munford 19-14 in the third quarter despite holding a 54-31 lead at the half.
Connor Morgan led the Lions, scoring 14 points in the loss. He was followed closely by Jaquan Anderson (12 points) and Kyler Gibson (11 points).
Talladega senior Nigel Scales finished the night with a game-high 23 points scored in only three quarters of play. He was followed by fellow seniors Funderburg and Michael McGregor Jr., who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.
“We need him to come on and shoot the ball well and play well for us,” Dawson said of Scales. “Because again, he’s one of those guys that we’re going to need down the stretch that is going to be a difference-maker for this team to go as far as we’re capable of going. So it is good to see him playing well, having fun, and seeing the ball go through the net.”