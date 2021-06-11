Talladega Police to host July blood drive

The Talladega Police Department will be hosting a blood drive at the Spring Street Recreation Center on Thursday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in partnership with the American Red Cross.
“Talladega Police Department is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donation,” according to interim Chief John McCoy. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished."
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information, please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor keyword TPD.