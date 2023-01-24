Talladega police seek help finding missing man, 71

Talladega police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man with medical issues who has not been seen or heard from in almost four months.
Alton Smith is a white male standing six feet tall and weighing about 172 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen, but he was driving a gold 2003 Buick Regal at the time.
According to Police Lt. Ron McElrath, Smith’s home at 820 Hobson Ave. in Talladega caught fire sometime after he drove away from it on Oct. 28. Smith’s son, who lives in North Carolina, said he spoke with his father just before his birthday Oct. 31, and said he was going to come get Smith and take him home. They have not spoken since, and the son does not appear to have actually come to Alabama, McElrath said.
Hunters first spotted Smith’s car near Germany Mountain Nov. 19, but did not think anything of it at first, McElrath said. As they returned to the same area several times over the ensuing weeks, the car seemed to have sustained more damage each time. Earlier this month, the found the windows smashed out, and one of the hunters was able to reach inside and find an insurance card.
McElrath said the hunters notified the insurance company, and it was the insurance company that actually reported Smith missing after not being able to reach him.
Anyone who has seen Smith or knows his whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department as soon as possible at 256-362-4162 or 256-362-4508. You may also call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site.