Talladega police seek help finding missing man, 71

Vandalized abandoned car figures into case

Alton Smith

Talladega police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man with medical issues who has not been seen or heard from in almost four months.

Alton Smith is a white male standing six feet tall and weighing about 172 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen, but he was driving a gold 2003 Buick Regal at the time.