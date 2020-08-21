Talladega police searching for suspect in connection with robbery at pharmacy Thursday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at Professional Apothecary on North Street on Thursday evening.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet-7 or 8 inches tall, with his hair cut short, but not shaved. He was wearing a royal blue jacket with black shoulders and back, black baggy pants, black tennis shoes and a camouflage cap with a mesh back.
Thompson said the suspect had a mask on when he entered the store, although it was around his neck and not covering his face at first.
After rambling around inside the store for some time, Thompson said, the suspect came behind the counter and showed the employees a handgun. Thompson said the suspect told the employees he was looking for narcotics, then took four bottles of Alprazolam, came out from behind the counter and left the store.
Thompson said investigators believe he had access to a vehicle because police were on the scene within a minute but found no sign of him.
Alprazolam is an anti-anxiety medication more commonly known as Xanax.
Robbery in the first degree using a firearm normally carries a penalty of 20 to 99 years or life in prison on conviction. Robbery of a pharmacy with a gun carries the same penalty, but with no possibility of parole, probation or suspension of any portion of the sentence.
A second or subsequent conviction for robbery of a pharmacy carries a penalty of life in prison.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.