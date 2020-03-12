Talladega police searching for 2 drivers who caused accidents

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating two accidents where the person responsible appears to have fled the scene. The two accidents do not appear to be related.
The first accident was reported March 7, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner; it involved a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that pulled out in front of a 2019 Kia Sorento on the 275 Bypass at Jackson Trace Road, resulting in a head-on collision.
A 70-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman in the Sorento were both injured and were transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance.
The driver and a passenger from the Sonata both fled the scene. The passenger was later apprehended but was unable to give any information about the driver.
The second accident took place on Jackson Trace Road around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Faulkner said. Only one vehicle was on the scene when first police arrived. A 36-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were all injured and all taken to Citizens.
Faulkner said the adults claimed they saw a black or dark colored Ford F150 rear-end them, knocking them into a ditch.
The truck was not on the scene when officers arrived.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.