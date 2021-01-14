Talladega police respond to shootings late Wednesday, early Thursday

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday, while no charges are being sought in another early Thursday.
Talladega police Chief Jason Busby said officers responded to Citizens Baptist Medical Center for an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound at 11:31 p.m..
Busby said the victim was not immediately cooperative with investigators and gave several locations where the shooting could have taken place. He said investigators found no evidence of the shooting occurring at those locations.
Busby said officers responded to a second gunshot victim at the hospital at 2:31 a.m. The chief said the 22-year-old victim was driving his car with a female passenger when a gun was fired into the vehicle. The driver was hit and then drove himself to Citizens. The chief said the victim has opted not to pursue charges.
Busby said both victims are expected to make a full recovery.
Busby said his department is continuing its investigation into the first incident. He said it is possible for the victim to contact the department with more information.
“We would like that to be the case,” he said.
Busby said anyone with any information on the incident can submit an anonymous tip to the department by calling the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or going to the city’s website and clicking “submit a tip” for online options.