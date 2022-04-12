Talladega police priortize relationship with elementary students

Students at Talladega’s Salter Elementary School recently had a chance to see some aspects of police work up close.
Talladega Police Officer Corey Phillips recently visited students at the school and showed the children his patrol car, and let them talk to dispatch on the radio. The students asked questions and chatted with Phillips, who serves as the school resource officer (SRO) for the city system.
City Manager Seddrick Hill stressed the importance of Phillips’ role.
“The Talladega Police Department’s partnership with city schools is among our chief priorities. Our SRO helps foster this partnership while providing informal mentorship for youth; building mutual respect between police officers and community members and instilling in citizens a sense of trust and pride in our police department,” Hill said.
“While relationship building between our officers and our city schools is nothing new, it is a priority that we will continue to expand upon for the overall safety of our youth,” he added. “I am sure the new chief (Diane Thomas of Prattville, who starts later this month) will bring forth many additional opportunities to further strengthen this relationship.”