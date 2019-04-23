TALLADEGA -- Talladega police Sgt. Marco Williams and Officer Steve Mitchell both celebrated their retirement Monday afternoon with fellow law enforcement officers from around the county.
“It used to be pretty rare to have one retirement,” Talladega police Chief Jason Busby said. “We went years and years without having any, and now we’re celebrating two on the same day.
“Completing a career in law enforcement is quite an accomplishment, and I want to congratulate both of them on making it to this milestone, and we all wish them the best in the future.
“You always hate to lose good officers, but this what these guys have worked for, and their retirements are well-deserved.”
Williams said he has worked for the Talladega Police Department full-time for just under 30 years and served as a reserve officer for three years before that. After retirement, he says he will still be working in the lawn care business he established during his time off and will be working on “odds and ends. I’m open to whatever happens to come my way, but first, I’m going to cash in my vacation and holidays and enjoy a little time off.”
Mitchell said he would have celebrated his 15th anniversary with the Talladega Police Department in July and has a total of 18 years work in law enforcement. And he’s not done yet.
“I’m going to take some time off, and then I’ll probably be working part-time for a while,” he said. “I’ll also be teaching my granddaughters how to fish and staying active in my church. I really want to make sure I stay active.”