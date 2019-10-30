TALLADEGA -- After more than three decades of service to the people of Talladega, police Lt. Tommy Pettus officially retired.
City officials and area law enforcement personnel all came out to a celebration of a career Wednesday afternoon at Talladega City Hall.
Pettus began his career as a reserve officer in 1985 and 1986, and was hired as a patrol officer full time in 1987.
He developed a reputation as being highly detail oriented, with both his uniforms and his car being spotless at all times. He rose through the ranks from patrol officer to sergeant and then to lieutenant, both learning from and teaching other officers along the way.
By November of last year, Pettus’s legacy of service would have been enough to cap any career, but there was more to come.
Officers on Pettus’s shift were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle possibly involved in a kidnapping. An officer almost immediately spotted that vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and, following procedure, called for backup and a supervisor. When they arrived, Pettus approached the vehicle hoping to de-escalate a possible hostage situation; instead, he got shot in the face.
According to an account of that morning’s events written by former officer and Court Magistrate David Sparks, Pettus managed to return fire, allowing his officers to take cover while leaving himself exposed for a little longer than he would have needed to otherwise. The man who shot him was killed at the scene.
Wednesday, Talladega police Chief Jason Busby, who had worked with Pettus for 20 years, presented him with his service weapon, a plaque, resolutions from the state attorney general and secretary of state and a purple heart award for the injuries sustained in the line of duty that morning.
Pettus thanked God for the opportunity and strength he had been given, and the family that stood behind him throughout his career.
“It’s not in your mind,” he said. “Being a police officer is in your heart, it has to be, whatever your goals may be. My goals were always to be a sergeant, a lieutenant and a member of the SWAT team. I got to do all those things … There is nothing more I love more than policing, and I miss it every day. But I know God has a plan for me, and I know I just have to figure out what it is.”
He praised the officers who were with him that November morning in the Walmart parking lot.
“People talk a lot about heroes,” he said. “I don’t consider myself a hero, but I consider the other officers who were there with me heroes. I was a leader, but they stayed with me, stayed by my side in battle. I would not change anything they did that morning.”