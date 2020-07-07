Talladega police looking into shooting on Elizabeth Avenue on Friday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on the 100 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.
A house on the same block was also shot into in April during a spate of shooting incidents that started at that time.
According to Capt. John McCoy, there were at least four adults inside the house that was shot into Friday morning. All were asleep at the time of the shooting, and none were injured, he said.
Both the house and an unoccupied vehicle parked outside were hit multiple times, he said.
Investigators did recover some shell casings at the scene, but as of Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
A house on the same block was fired into around midnight April 8, but no one was home at the time and investigators said they did not believe that house was the intended target. That incident took place while officers were still on the scene of the shooting death of Nijah Curry, 22, at his residence on Coosa Street. A second victim was shot in the leg but survived.
Later that night, just after 10, Patrick D. Swain was found shot on Coosa Street and subsequently died before he could get to the hospital.
McCoy said Monday the two incidents on Elizabeth Avenue were likely related, although he could not elaborate on an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.