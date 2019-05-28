TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an incident Friday night where an occupied vehicle may have been shot at.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim said he was driving his 2000 Honda Accord near the intersection of Pearl and Howard streets around 11 p.m. The victim said he heard someone open fire on him as he was approaching the railroad tracks, forcing him off the road.
The victim reported the incident Saturday evening. There were no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.
McCoy said the incident was first reported as a shooting into an occupied vehicle, but investigators have not found any evidence the car was hit. If the shooter is identified, he/she could still be charged with reckless endangerment, McCoy said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.