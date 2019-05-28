TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a burglary at a church on Broadway Avenue on Friday, according to an incident and offense report.
Capt. John McCoy said Tuesday someone noticed a door to the Tabernacle of Praise had been opened but did not appear to have been damaged.
Inside the church, “drawers had been pulled out, and things had been moved around,” McCoy said. The only thing listed as being stolen, however, was a small amount of cash
The break-in appears to have happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, McCoy said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.