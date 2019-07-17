TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left the victim in critical condition at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers responded to a shots fired call at 1897 Old Shocco Road, which is Griffin’s Mobile Home Park. They found a 36-year-old male who had been shot in the back.
The victim was taken to UAB and remained in the trauma/burn intensive care unit Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators recovered nine 9 mm shell casings from the area of the shooting. At least one bullet struck the front door of a residence that does not appear to have been occupied at the time of the shooting, Thompson said. The occupant, listed on the police report as a 28-year-old woman, does not appear to have been home at the time.
At least one witness reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running but did not actually see who was firing the shots.
Officers responding to the initial shots fired call stopped a 26-year-old woman driving away from the scene who had a Ruger 9mm handgun in the car with her. She did not have a license for the weapon and was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, Thompson said.
Thompson said the Ruger was confiscated and taken into evidence.
Both the victim and the woman with the gun appear to have been residents of the area where the shooting occurred, but it was not clear what relation, if any, they had to each other. The woman has not been charged with anything other than not having a license for the gun, Thompson said.
Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit is a misdemeanor. The Daily Home does not generally identify people who are only charged with misdemeanor offenses.
The case remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon. Capt. John McCoy is leading the investigation, Thompson said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.