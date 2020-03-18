Talladega police investigating trio of shootings

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating three apparently unrelated shooting incidents reported since the weekend, according to incident and offense reports.
None of the incidents resulted in any injuries, but two cars and a residence were damaged.
The first incident was reported March 14 at Talladega Downs.
According to Detective Todd Willimon, the two victims in the case were in a 2016 Cadillac ATS “speaking on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement,” according to what they told investigators.
The victims said they had been asked to leave, and as they were driving away, they heard the rear windshield being shot out.
Some 10 rounds were recovered from the scene, but no witnesses came forward, and there were no suspects listed in the case as of Monday afternoon.
The next two incidents were both reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner.
The first call was to a residence on the 150 block of Chandler Street. According to the two people inside the home at the time, a shot passed through a glass storm door, through the interior of the house and exited through a double-paned glass window.
Neither of the people inside the house were injured, but a dog in the yard may have suffered a grazing injury.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no witnesses in the case, and no suspects had been identified.
Faulkner said officers on the scene heard more gunshots while talking with the victims but were never able to determine where they were coming from.
The second incident occurred between 4:15 and 4:25 a.m. and was reported about an hour later.
An individual said he was driving a 2008 Infiniti G35 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near McAlpine Street, when he heard gunshots.
He reported seeing someone by the side of the road about the same time but did not see this person shoot and, in any case, could give only a vague description.
The victim said it was not until he reached College Hills Apartments some time later that he realized his vehicle had been hit and his back windshield had been destroyed.
At least one shot appears to have passed all the way through the car and into the front seat, although the driver was not hit.
There are no other witnesses and no suspects listed in this case, Faulkner said.
All three cases remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should call Talladega police at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.