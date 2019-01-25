TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are looking into three residential burglaries reported during the last four days, according to incident and offense reports.
Although there is no obvious relation between the three cases, it seems that two of them involve hot water heaters.
The first incident involved the theft of four hot water heaters and about 20 feet of PVC pipe from Freedom Living Mobile Homes in a trailer park on Marshall Street. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, two of the water heaters were later recovered at other lots inside the park. There are no witnesses or suspects in the case, which was reported Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a residence on the 5000 block of Berney Station Road was targeted, sometime between 6 a.m. and noon, Thompson said. The burglar appears to have broken a window in one of the doors to the house and gained entry that way.
Items listed as stolen include an IAC Hawk 12 gauge shotgun, a Ruger .22 caliber, a Weathersby 270 bolt action rifle, a camouflaged Summit Climber tree stand, a 38-inch Samsung TV, a Honda pressure washer, an air tank, a red heart-shaped box containing foreign coins and a black lock box containing an old passport and various personal papers.
There were no witnesses or suspects listed in this case.
The third case involved a vacant rental property on the 710 block of Howard Street sometime between Sunday and Friday morning. The owner of the property reported that someone had broken a window and pried off a board the owner used to seal off a side door. The only item listed as stolen was the hot water heater.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.