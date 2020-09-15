Talladega police investigating three cases of smashed windows

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating three instances where windows were smashed in town last week, according to incident and offense reports.
Investigators believe the windows were broken out sometime between 8 and 11 p.m. Sept. 9, according to Detective Dennis McDaniel.
McDaniel said plate glass windows were shattered at Alabama Eye Clinic on Coosa Street and Professional Apothecary on North Street.
A city owned vehicle parked in front of the city Water and Sewer Department business office on the northeast corner of The Square also had its windows broken, McDaniel said.
Nothing appears to have been taken from either of the businesses or the vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.