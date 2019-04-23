TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the theft of a 135 horsepower boat motor and two goats from a residence on Eastaboga Road, according to an incident and offense report.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the theft occurred Thursday morning between 10 and 10:30. The theft was reported by the property owner, who does not live there. Neither the owner nor the renters witnessed the theft.
Thompson said the Johnson boat motor, valued at $2,000, was taken out of a boat that was being stored on the property. There was no dollar value listed on the report for the goats.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation had not turned up any witnesses or suspects. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.