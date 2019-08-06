TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a burglary at the East Side Head Start building in the Knoxville Community, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the break-in occurred sometime over the summer break, between July 4 and Monday morning. The burglar appears to have made entry by removing a window pane. The pane was not broken or damaged in any way, just removed from the frame, Thompson said.
Only two items appeared to have been stolen, both from inside an office in the building, Thompson added. A Dell desktop computer and monitor valued at $600 was listed as stolen, along with a landline telephone that was sitting on the desk next to it.
It was not immediately known what information, if any, might have been contained on the computer.
As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators had not identified any witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.