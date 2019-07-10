TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the fourth reported shooting into an occupied dwelling in the city in less than a week.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the most recent incident occurred Tuesday night at 11:27 on the 720 block of Knox Street.
At the time, the residence was occupied by a 40-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife and their two daughters, ages 10 and 3.
The male told investigators he and the 3-year-old were lying down in a bedroom when he reported hearing what sounded like a bullet going over his head. His wife was in the next room and said she saw the bullet come through the bedroom wall and across the room she was in before hitting a flat-screen TV.
The woman told investigators she heard a vehicle stop outside and what sounded like three shots being fired before the bullet flew past her. She did not see the car or anyone who might have been in it, however.
Only one shot appears to have penetrated the residence.
The first two shootings appear to have happened July 4 but were not reported until later because the shots were covered by the sound of fireworks.
The first was on Summer Street, the second was on Avenue H. There were no witnesses or suspects listed in either case, and investigators have not ruled out that these two incidents may have involved people firing guns into the air as part of an Independence Day celebration.
The other incident was Monday morning on Jackson Trace Road and ended with an arrest.
In that incident, according to Capt. John McCoy, Darius Devontae Herring, 21, drove by the home of five people, including the mother of his 5-year-old child and the child, in a truck belonging to the Talladega Public Works Department, where he works.
Herring allegedly fired nine shots from a 9mm handgun at the trailer. Two of the shots hit the trailer and did some damage, but none of the people inside were injured. Witnesses recognized both Herring and the truck, and Herring was in custody hours after the incident.
It is difficult to say if the two July 4 incidents may be related without being able to narrow down a time frame. The other two incidents are likely unrelated because Herring was still in jail on a $20,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.