TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating at least two break-ins at storage units at Barber Properties on Alabama 21 North.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the first break-in took place sometime between March 12 and Friday. The owner reported the lock on the storage unit had been cut and, apparently, replaced with a new lock. Items stolen from this unit include a decorative vase, a child’s rocking chair and a bar, complete with a set of bar stools. Dollar values were not listed for any of the stolen property.
Thompson said there were no known witnesses or suspects in the case as of Tuesday afternoon, but there may be video.
The window of opportunity for the second break-in is a bit narrower, between last Wednesday and Friday. Again, the lock was cut, although Thompson said the report did not mention whether it had been replaced.
Items stolen from this unit included a 50-inch flat screen TV valued at $400, a tan popup tent valued at $80 and an antique gold mirror valued at $200.
Again, there are no listed witnesses or suspects, although there may also be video.
Thompson said the pattern in these cases, including replacing the lock, is similar to the pattern in recent similar cases.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Talladega police at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.