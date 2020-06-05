Talladega police investigating shots fired call on Wallace Street

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to a shots fired call on Wallace Street on Tuesday night but were unable to locate any victims or damaged property.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers received a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. and responded immediately, but they were unable to identify any potential victims. They did, however, locate two shell casings, which were recovered and taken into evidence.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.