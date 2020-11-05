Talladega police investigating shootout on Pulliam Street on Tuesday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an apparent shootout on Pulliam Street on Tuesday afternoon that damaged a parked car.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the incident took place between 1:05 and 1:42 p.m., according to witnesses. Two people, both possibly driving Honda Civics, shot at each other but did not appear to hit each other.
One of the shooters was in a blue vehicle, and the other was in a black vehicle, but no description of either shooter was available Wednesday, Falkner said.
The unoccupied vehicle damaged in the exchange was a 1994 Cadillac that happened to be parked nearby. The owner of the vehicle does not appear to have had anything to do with the gunfight.
Both shooters had fled by the time officers responded to the scene. Shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered at the scene, however.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.