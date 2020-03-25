Talladega police investigating 2 shootings that appear related

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating two likely-related shooting incidents that took place within minutes of each other Tuesday afternoon.
In total, one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury, and two vehicles and a business were damaged.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the first incident was reported at Benny’s Mini-Mart at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
According to security video, a red Nissan Maxima was coming down West Street when someone with a long gun leaned out of the passenger side window and fired several shots toward the business.
Thompson said an unoccupied 2004 Ford Expedition in the parking lot was hit at least five times, damaging the tires and a rearview mirror, while three or four more shots went through the front window and damaged a drink case and other property inside the store.
The store was open at the time, and there were people inside, but no one was hit.
Four .223 shell casings, a .223 projectile and a 9 mm shell casing were recovered at the scene.
Officers were still on the scene at Benny’s when they heard additional shots fired coming from the direction of Talladega Downs Apartments.
An officer on his way to investigate the second shooting stopped a gold Chevrolet Malibu that appeared to have had it’s rear windshield shot out heading in the opposite direction on Court Street.
There were four people in the Malibu, including a 21-year-old male in the back seat with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, Thompson said.
The people in the car said they had no idea who might have been shooting at them or why. The passenger with the bullet wound was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar Ambulance, where he was treated and released Wednesday.
Inside the Malibu, officers recovered an AR-15, an AR pistol and a Glock 9 mm pistol. Three 9 mm casings and five .223 casings were also recovered inside the vehicle, indicating that the passengers returned fire.
A bullet fragment was also recovered inside the car.
The Glock had been reported stolen in Hoover, Thompson said. The wounded man claimed ownership of the other two guns but did not have a pistol permit. All three weapons were taken into evidence.
A small bag of what appeared to be marijuana was also recovered.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no listed suspects in either incident.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.