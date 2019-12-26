Talladega police investigating 3 shootings over last eight days

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating at least three apparently unrelated shooting incidents during the past week or so, according to incident and offense reports available Thursday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, two of the incidents took place at City Court II Apartments, although the investigation so far has not turned up any other indication that these incidents were related.
The first City Court II incident happened late Dec. 18, Thompson said, but was not reported to police until Dec. 20. The victim said there were several people inside the apartment when she heard what sounded like gunshots in front of and behind the building.
The report says a window, an exterior wall and an interior wall of the apartment were all damaged, although the victim said she was not aware of the damage until a day later and didn’t call the police until the day after that. None of the people inside the apartment, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured.
The second incident at City Court II happened just after 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It was not clear based on the report how many shots may have been fired, although investigators did recover bullet fragments from a bathroom sink, Thompson said.
The victim told investigators she believed the shooting into her apartment may have been related to a previous incident involving the father of her daughter’s baby, and mentioned two people she knew by nicknames, Thompson said. The victim did not give any details about the previous shooting, Thompson said.
Thompson said the lists of people involved or connected to the two City Court incidents did not appear to overlap as of Thursday afternoon.
In between those two incidents was a brief gunfight in front of Benny’s Mini Mart at Howard and West streets just after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
According to witnesses, a gray car of unknown make or model rolled past on Howard Street, with someone inside the car firing several shots at an individual who was standing in the parking lot. The person in the parking lot took a handgun out of his pocket and returned fire.
There was no description available of the person in the gray car, and the person standing in the parking lot was described only as a black male wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt. Neither man appeared to have been hit, but Thompson said investigators did not know who either man was, so it was difficult to say.
The exchange of gunfire did damage a black Dodge Charger in the parking lot and punctured the tire on a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. The drivers of both vehicles were inside the store at the time, but there was a passenger inside the Charger when it was shot into. The passenger was not injured.
Thompson said investigators were reviewing surveillance tape from Benny’s in the hopes of finding more information on the two people involved.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.