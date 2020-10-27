Talladega police investigating shootings on opposite ends of town

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating two shootings at opposite ends of town Saturday, according to incident and offense reports.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, no arrests had been made in connection with either incident as of Monday afternoon.
The first incident took place outside an apartment building at Talladega Downs between 2:05 and 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Falkner said.
The victim, a 23-year-old male, was shot one time in the face, Faulkner said. The bullet appeared to have penetrated just below his cheek bone and did not appear to have exited. Falkner added the victim, who was in stable condition and able to speak when investigators arrived, was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by NorthStar Ambulance. Information on his condition was not available Monday afternoon.
No shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no witnesses had come forward as of Monday, Falkner said.
The second incident was reported across town, on Scott Street near Avenue H, between 7:20 and 7:39 p.m. The victim in this case, a 41-year-old male, said he was driving a 2018 red Dodge Challenger on Scott Street when he heard shots.
It was not until he got home that evening that he discovered his car had been hit in the front fender and one of his tires had been hit as well. The driver was not injured, and there were no listed witnesses or suspects as of Monday.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.