Talladega police investigating shooting that sends man to Anniston hospital

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the shooting of a local man early Monday.
According to Capt. John McCoy, patrol officers were called out to City Court II Apartments at 2:14 a.m. by a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers found a white Nissan Altima in a ditch with a 38-year-old male slumped behind the wheel.
McCoy said the driver appeared to have been shot one time in the neck; he was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he is expected to survive.
It was not immediately clear if the vehicle the victim was in had been moving when he was shot, or if he was inside the vehicle at all. No shell casings had been recovered from the scene, McCoy said.
The victim did not live in City Court, although he did have a Talladega address, McCoy said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.