Talladega police investigating shooting on Lide Road

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Lide Road that was reported by the victim Friday night.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim said she was in her bedroom between 10:15 and 10:22 p.m. Friday when she reported hearing a “pop” and then saw a hole in the door of her closet.
McCoy said there was a group of people down the street from the victim’s house, but none of them said they saw anything.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-00011.