Talladega police investigating shooting into unoccupied vehicle

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle reported Monday in Talladega Downs.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the car, a 2006 gold Cadillac CTS, appeared to have a bullet hole in the back bumper. When the owner opened the trunk, he said he found a projectile sitting on top of his spare tire.
Thompson said the owner told investigators he believed the bullet must have come from a shooting incident the night before, but there was no record of a shooting being reported during the time in question.
The vehicle was unoccupied when it was shot into, and no one appears to have been injured, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.