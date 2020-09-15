Talladega police investigating shooting into residence on Howard Street

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a report of a shooting into a residence on Howard Street on Monday evening, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the owner of the property reported a window had been shot out sometime between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14. Although he does not live there, the owner said he has two sons who attend Talladega College who do stay there from time to time.
It was not immediately clear if there was anyone inside the house when it was shot into.
Damage to the window was estimated at about $100, Thompson said. There were no bullets or casings recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.